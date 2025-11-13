Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'outperform' rating on Edenred, maintaining its price target at 32 euros, while noting that "Brazilian regulation raises almost more questions than answers."

"Beyond the financial impacts of this new regulation--which are more significant than initially expected--many questions arise regarding the practical implementation of such changes," the analyst warns.

At this stage, the research firm is not factoring the impact of the new Brazilian regulation into its estimates, pending a judge's decision (expected in the coming weeks) following an appeal filed by issuers.

While regulatory risk remains the main threat to Edenred's business, Oddo BHF maintains a fundamentally positive view, "supported by strong growth prospects, significant margin improvement potential, and robust free cash flow generation."