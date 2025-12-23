Oddo BHF "Neutral" on Vogo After Closure of Abeo's Offer
Oddo BHF has adopted a "neutral" stance on Vogo (previously "tender to the offer") with a price target of 2.5 euros, following the closure of Abeo's reopened offer, which now allows Abeo to hold 90.84% of the capital.
"Ultimately, this operation has provided a liquidity window for shareholders wishing to exit in the short term, without a mandatory buyout. However, the significant reduction in free float (around 9%) limits the stock's liquidity," the analyst notes.
Oddo BHF maintains a "neutral" view on the audiovisual solutions company for sports venues, "pending greater visibility (lack of short-term catalysts, ramp-up of the Taas model and its impact on profitability)."
VOGO est spécialisé dans le développement, la commercialisation et la distribution d'une solution technologique live de contenus audiovisuels dans les enceintes sportives qui offre une nouvelle expérience aux spectateurs, au travers de contenus multi-caméras à la demande en Live & Replay, et offre aux professionnels des outils vidéo d'aide à la décision.
La solution VOGO SPORT permet aux spectateurs, au sein d'une enceinte sportive ou lors d'un évènement outdoor, d'accéder instantanément et en temps réel, via leurs terminaux (smartphones, tablettes, etc.) aux flux des caméras filmant l'événement. L'application offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités telles que le live multicam, le replay, le zoom ou encore le ralenti. Une version dédiée aux professionnels (médecins, arbitres, entraîneurs ou journalistes) donne accès à un outil mobile et autonome d'aide à la décision, utilisé pour le suivi médical, l'arbitrage ou l'analyse des performances des sportifs.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.