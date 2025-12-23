"Ultimately, this operation has provided a liquidity window for shareholders wishing to exit in the short term, without a mandatory buyout. However, the significant reduction in free float (around 9%) limits the stock's liquidity," the analyst notes.

Oddo BHF maintains a "neutral" view on the audiovisual solutions company for sports venues, "pending greater visibility (lack of short-term catalysts, ramp-up of the Taas model and its impact on profitability)."