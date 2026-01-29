Oddo BHF Raises 2026 EPS Forecast for Kaufman & Broad

Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock but raises its price target to 35 € (from 32.50 €) following the release of the 2025 results.



Oddo BHF highlights that Kaufman & Broad reported strong growth results, slightly above expectations.



"These results are characterized by: 1/ Revenue growth of +5.5% to 1,135.9 million euros, while our forecast was 1,130 million euros (the company’s targets were based on growth of around +5%). 2/ Current operating income of 91 million euros, representing a margin of 8%, at the upper end of management's indicated range (7.5%/8%). 3/ Net profit increased by 20.4% to 54.2 million euros (compared to an estimate of 46.7 million euros). 4/ From a balance sheet perspective, net cash stands at 319.1 million euros (excluding IFRS 16 and Put Néorésid), compared to 397.6 million euros at the end of November 2024. 5/ Finally, from a commercial perspective, housing reservations rose by +2.9% to 5,703 units, with the last quarter (-8%) reflecting economic and political uncertainty in France," the analysis firm notes.



The analyst also notes that the group is targeting revenue for the 2026 fiscal year at a level comparable to that of 2025, with a current operating margin expected to be close to 8%.



Oddo BHF raises its 2026 EPS forecast by 8.7% to reflect a lower-than-expected impact from financial expenses and minority interests.



Oddo BHF believes that Kaufman & Broad demonstrates strong resilience in its reservation activity, with excellent profitability for 2025 and 2026 (Mop 8%).