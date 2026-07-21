Oddo BHF raises its price target on BNP Paribas ahead of results

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on BNP Paribas, raising its price target to €115 from €105, as the banking group approaches the release of its Q2 2026 results, scheduled for July 23.

The research desk says it is raising its price target on BNP Paribas to reflect strong operating momentum, but also a lower cost of capital applied to the stock, which it still views as 'undervalued relative to the growth outlook for its EPS and its capital return to shareholders'.



For the past quarter, the analyst covering the name forecasts revenue of €13,461m (+7%) for the banking group, slightly below the market average estimate (€13,545m, +7.7%), with the gap mainly stemming from a more cautious forecast for the Corporate Center and, to a lesser extent, Arval.



Expecting operating expenses of €7,863m (+8.7%), slightly above the consensus (€7,815m), Oddo BHF is projecting operating income up 5.4% to €4,600m, versus an average expected €4,786m (+9.6%), as well as net income of €4,127m (+26.7%), or 2% below the consensus.