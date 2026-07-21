The research desk says it is raising its price target on BNP Paribas to reflect strong operating momentum, but also a lower cost of capital applied to the stock, which it still views as 'undervalued relative to the growth outlook for its EPS and its capital return to shareholders'.

For the past quarter, the analyst covering the name forecasts revenue of €13,461m (+7%) for the banking group, slightly below the market average estimate (€13,545m, +7.7%), with the gap mainly stemming from a more cautious forecast for the Corporate Center and, to a lesser extent, Arval.

Expecting operating expenses of €7,863m (+8.7%), slightly above the consensus (€7,815m), Oddo BHF is projecting operating income up 5.4% to €4,600m, versus an average expected €4,786m (+9.6%), as well as net income of €4,127m (+26.7%), or 2% below the consensus.