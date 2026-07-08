Oddo BHF raises its price target on DHL Group

DHL Group published preliminary second-quarter results yesterday during the session (final results on 5 August), including an EBIT that was significantly above expectations, according to Oddo BHF.



The analyst notes in its report that preliminary Q2 2026 EBIT came in at around €1,850m, or 20% above the consensus at €1,537m.



He also says the outperformance mainly came from two divisions: 1/ Express, with EBIT of €1,195m, or 34% above the consensus of €891m. 'This performance is driven by favorable operating leverage, rigorous cost and pricing discipline, and additional support of around €150m linked to capacity constraints in the air freight market,' the research firm explains; 2/ Freight Forwarding, with EBIT of €240m, or 18% above the consensus at €203m. According to the analyst, the division benefited from effective management of disruptions linked to the Middle East, with a positive impact estimated at low-to-mid double-digit million (€25m-€30m according to Oddo BHF), tied to temporary volatility in freight rates.



Following the Q2 performance, DHL Group raised its 2026 EBIT guidance, now expected at more than €6.5bn, versus more than €6.2bn previously and €6,485m for the consensus.



Oddo BHF stresses that this upgrade mainly reflects the Express and Freight Forwarding divisions.



Following this preliminary release, Oddo BHF expects an upward revision to the 2026 consensus, in the low-to-mid single digits at the EBIT level.



Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating on the stock and raises its price target to €54 (from €49).



Oddo BHF believes the preliminary Q2 release is encouraging and appears to confirm a very gradual improvement in momentum in the Express segment, which is now benefiting from an easier comparison base.



Following this release, Oddo BHF raises its forecasts and now targets 2026 EBIT of €6,561m (from €6,327m, or +3.7%). Overall, the analyst's EPS sequence is lifted by 2% on average over 2026/2028e.



According to Oddo BHF, DHL is benefiting from supportive structural trends (global trade, e-commerce, outsourcing of logistics chains) and a cost optimization plan that is paying off.