Oddo BHF Raises Its Price Target on SGS

Oddo BHF raised its price target to 105 Swiss francs (from 100 Swiss francs) and reiterates its Outperform rating on the stock, after management reviewed momentum across the various divisions and stressed that demand remains broadly well oriented across the portfolio.



Oddo BHF believes the message was particularly constructive in Health & Nutrition. "Food Testing continues to benefit from strong regulatory demand tied to new contaminants, while Cosmetics is benefiting from the restart of certain contracts," the research firm notes.



Oddo BHF also notes that the tone was more positive on Pharma as well, with potential for a gradual acceleration in the second half.



In Natural Resources, Oddo BHF notes that growth accelerated in the second quarter, driven mainly by Minerals. Management expects this momentum to continue over the coming quarters.



According to Oddo BHF, margin momentum remains solid. "Adjusted margin rose by 30 bps in the first half on an organic basis, supported by cost savings and significant operating leverage, despite the impact of the Middle East and continued investments in AI," the analyst says.



According to Oddo BHF, priority remains on high value-added acquisitions, notably in cybersecurity, information security assurance and AI certification, where demand remains strong.



"The integration of ATS is progressing in line with expectations and the M&A pipeline remains active. The CMD in November is the next catalyst, with expectations focused on medium-term growth ambitions, capital allocation and AI-related opportunities," Oddo BHF adds in conclusion.