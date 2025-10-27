Oddo BHF reaffirms its "outperform" recommendation on Holcim shares, with a TP raised from 73 Swiss francs to 79 Swiss francs, highlighting a certain optimism on the part of management regarding future price increases in Europe.



The broker has adjusted its estimates to incorporate Q3 results, now expecting EBIT of CHF 2,927m, in line with the consensus after adjusting for currency effects.



Holcim has performed well since the separation of its US operations,' notes the analyst, who sees this as 'reflecting investor interest in Europe at a time when America is no longer attractive'.



"The improvement in demand in Europe, embodied by the German infrastructure plan, is the focus of attention in a context where price increases are expected to accelerate due to the reduction in free quotas," he continues.