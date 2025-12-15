Oddo BHF raises its target price for Publicis after a roadshow

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" opinion on Publicis with a target price raised from €110 to €115, reflecting a slight upward revision of its long-term margin expectations for the communications group.



Following a roadshow in North America with Jean-Michel Bonamy, deputy CFO of Publicis, the research firm highlights a message that "remains positive on the organic trend" for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2026.



"We come away with a stronger conviction about momentum in 2026 and beyond, with solid EPS growth and, in our view, a possible increase in share buybacks if the M&A budget is not fully spent," the analyst continues.



Oddo BHF adds that the current Publicis share price "still represents a very attractive valuation with a 2026 PE of 10.7 times, constituting an interesting entry point for a stock with an FCF yield of 10%."

