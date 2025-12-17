Oddo BHF raises its target price for STMicroelectronics

Following contact with the company, Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" opinion on STMicroelectronics and raises its target price from €28 to €30, seeing the stock as "a good candidate to play the end-of-year rally and even in January 2026."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 05:32 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to him, the fourth quarter of 2025 is in line with guidance, even slightly above in certain segments, and ST should benefit in 2026 from positive sequential momentum after the first quarter, driven by the normalization of inventories in the industry.



In addition, Oddo BHF points to multiple growth drivers, a structural industrial transformation, and a reduction in operating expenses, which should enable operational leverage to appear as early as the second half of 2026 and to increase in 2027.



"With a significant stock market lag, the stock looks attractive to us at 7.3 times 2026 EBITDA, below its five-year average of 9 times and Infineon at 11 times," adds the analyst, who finally estimates that the TMVA of EPS should come in at 69% over 2025-27.