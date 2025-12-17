Oddo BHF raises its target price for STMicroelectronics
Following contact with the company, Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" opinion on STMicroelectronics and raises its target price from €28 to €30, seeing the stock as "a good candidate to play the end-of-year rally and even in January 2026."
12/17/2025
In addition, Oddo BHF points to multiple growth drivers, a structural industrial transformation, and a reduction in operating expenses, which should enable operational leverage to appear as early as the second half of 2026 and to increase in 2027.
"With a significant stock market lag, the stock looks attractive to us at 7.3 times 2026 EBITDA, below its five-year average of 9 times and Infineon at 11 times," adds the analyst, who finally estimates that the TMVA of EPS should come in at 69% over 2025-27.