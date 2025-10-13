Oddo BHF maintains its 'Outperform' recommendation on Thales shares, raising its target price from €275 to €290.

According to the broker, the group recorded solid order intake in Q3, supported by dynamic activity in defense and avionics. Oddo BHF models "robust organic growth of 9.3% to €4,928m," a performance that confirms the good visibility for the coming quarters.

The broker also believes that the valuation remains "attractive" despite the stock's recent performance.

According to the note, these factors therefore justify the increase in the target price, as Thales continues to benefit from a favorable environment and strong operational execution.