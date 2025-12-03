Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating on Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), keeping the stock in its Nextcap top picks list for 2025, and has raised its price target from 24 to 27 euros following the release of the company's annual results.

"The stock has performed excellently since the beginning of the year (+50%) and this could prompt some profit-taking," the analyst acknowledged, while still seeing further upside potential for the share price.

The research firm believes that the momentum in results should continue to trend positively, with new growth drivers emerging over the medium term--most notably the expansion of Parc Astérix in Germany.

"The stock is now trading at a forward P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) of 9.6 times, which represents a discount of around 20% compared to the group's historical multiples, while the yield is expected to remain high (over 5%)," the analyst further highlighted.