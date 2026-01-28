Compagnie des Alpes reported last night a quarterly revenue up 10%, reaching 289 million euros. This morning, analysts at Oddo BHF praised this result, which exceeded expectations. They particularly highlight the positive momentum across all divisions, despite a demanding comparison base.
The broker notes that the Ski Areas division posted 20% growth, driven by attendance and a favorable calendar effect, while the Leisure Parks and Distribution & Hospitality segments continue to demonstrate a solid trajectory.
In this context, Oddo BHF leaves its outlook unchanged, with EBITDA guidance expected to rise by 10% for the fiscal year. "We are raising the price target to 28.5 EUR, reflecting the DCF roll-forward," the broker points out, while maintaining a positive view on the group’s valuation and growth potential.
Since it was founded in 1989, Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) has established itself as an undisputed leader in the leisure industry. The group was present at 22 locations, including 10 large ski areas operated in the Alps (La Plagne, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry, Tignes, Val d'Isère, Les Menuires, Méribel, Serre Chevalier, Flaine, and Samoëns - Morillon - Sixt Fer-à-Cheval) and 12 leisure attractions (including Parc Astérix, Grévin Paris, Walibi, and Futuroscope).
Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) also owns shares in 4 ski areas, including Chamonix.
Net sales break down by activity mainly between operation of leisure attractions (46%) and operation of ski areas (44.6%).
