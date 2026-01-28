Oddo BHF Raises Price Target for Compagnie des Alpes

The analyst maintains a "outperform" rating on Compagnie des Alpes shares, with a price target increased from 27 euros to 28.5 euros.

Compagnie des Alpes reported last night a quarterly revenue up 10%, reaching 289 million euros. This morning, analysts at Oddo BHF praised this result, which exceeded expectations. They particularly highlight the positive momentum across all divisions, despite a demanding comparison base.



The broker notes that the Ski Areas division posted 20% growth, driven by attendance and a favorable calendar effect, while the Leisure Parks and Distribution & Hospitality segments continue to demonstrate a solid trajectory.



In this context, Oddo BHF leaves its outlook unchanged, with EBITDA guidance expected to rise by 10% for the fiscal year. "We are raising the price target to 28.5 EUR, reflecting the DCF roll-forward," the broker points out, while maintaining a positive view on the group’s valuation and growth potential.