Oddo BHF Raises Price Target for Crédit Agricole After 2025 Results

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Crédit Agricole following the company's annual report, with a slightly increased price target from 20 to 21 euros, "to reflect the strong operational momentum in asset management."

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/05/2026 at 04:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the research firm, 2025 was a transitional year during which the group posted stable net income at 7.1 billion euros while making investments aimed at supporting the group's growth in the coming years.



"The target of 8.5 billion euros in net income by 2028 should be reached; we forecast net income of 8.7 billion euros in 2028 (compared to a consensus of 8.3 billion euros), and this is before factoring in any potential future acquisitions," the analyst predicts.