Oddo BHF Raises Price Target for Crédit Agricole After 2025 Results
Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Crédit Agricole following the company's annual report, with a slightly increased price target from 20 to 21 euros, "to reflect the strong operational momentum in asset management."
Published on 02/05/2026 at 04:19 am EST
"The target of 8.5 billion euros in net income by 2028 should be reached; we forecast net income of 8.7 billion euros in 2028 (compared to a consensus of 8.3 billion euros), and this is before factoring in any potential future acquisitions," the analyst predicts.