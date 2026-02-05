According to the research firm, 2025 was a transitional year during which the group posted stable net income at 7.1 billion euros while making investments aimed at supporting the group's growth in the coming years.

"The target of 8.5 billion euros in net income by 2028 should be reached; we forecast net income of 8.7 billion euros in 2028 (compared to a consensus of 8.3 billion euros), and this is before factoring in any potential future acquisitions," the analyst predicts.