Oddo BHF Raises Price Target for L'Oréal, Anticipating an "Encouraging" End to 2025

Oddo BHF on Tuesday raised its price target for L'Oréal shares from 360 to 398 euros ahead of the company's 2025 annual results release, scheduled for tomorrow evening after the close of the Paris market.

Sebastien Foll Published on 02/10/2026 at 04:00 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note published early in the morning, the private bank explained that it had slightly increased its forecasts for the fourth quarter, now expecting organic growth of 6.2% for the final three months of the year, compared to its previous estimate of 6.1%. This projection is relatively close to the consensus, which stands at 6.3% for the period.



The financial institution specified that the continued rollout of SAP business applications should have a positive impact of 110 basis points on the fourth quarter, meaning its organic growth target excluding SAP stands at 5.1%.



Beyond this "encouraging" end to 2025, Oddo BHF said it expects overall organic growth for the past fiscal year to reach 4.1%, with 2026 set to return to a more typical growth trajectory with 5% organic growth anticipated—a scenario already reflected in market consensus, in its view.



In its report, the institution said it is maintaining its "neutral" rating on the stock, judging that its current 2026 P/E ratio of nearly 30x accurately values the high quality of the fundamentals of this sector-leading "pure player," whose deep operational footprint (channels, ranges,

segments, countries) gives it superior agility compared to competitors.



In the short term, however, the bank added that the share could be supported by (1) the persistent scarcity effect among large European caps, (2) momentum that should remain favorable in the first half given the comparison bases, (3) a gradual recovery of the beauty market toward its historical average of 4% after the trough reached in mid-2024, and (4) management that is expected to remain proactive in supporting business activity.



Following the sharp reactions that have recently shaken some of its American peers such as Estée Lauder and Coty—which have fueled a certain caution within the sector—L'Oréal could benefit from the challenges and difficulties currently faced by its competitors, Oddo BHF concluded.