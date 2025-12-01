Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating on LVMH, raising its price target from 585 to 695 euros. The firm notes that the stock is currently trading at a 2028 price-to-earnings ratio below 20, suggesting significant potential for medium-term revaluation.

While Oddo BHF is only moderately increasing its earnings forecasts for 2025 and 2026 at this stage--maintaining a relatively cautious outlook for the sector--the research firm is adopting a more positive view of the medium- and long-term prospects for the French luxury giant.

In numerical terms, Oddo BHF has raised its EBIT estimate for 2028 by 5%, increased its long-term average growth assumption from 6.5% to 7%, and lifted its normative EBIT margin to 25.6%.

This more favorable outlook is based on growing confidence in the group's position in soft luxury, a greater expected contribution to future earnings growth from Bulgari and Tiffany, as well as ongoing restructuring efforts in the wines and spirits division.