Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating on LVMH, raising its price target from 585 to 695 euros. The firm notes that the stock is currently trading at a 2028 price-to-earnings ratio below 20, suggesting significant potential for medium-term revaluation.
While Oddo BHF is only moderately increasing its earnings forecasts for 2025 and 2026 at this stage--maintaining a relatively cautious outlook for the sector--the research firm is adopting a more positive view of the medium- and long-term prospects for the French luxury giant.
In numerical terms, Oddo BHF has raised its EBIT estimate for 2028 by 5%, increased its long-term average growth assumption from 6.5% to 7%, and lifted its normative EBIT margin to 25.6%.
This more favorable outlook is based on growing confidence in the group's position in soft luxury, a greater expected contribution to future earnings growth from Bulgari and Tiffany, as well as ongoing restructuring efforts in the wines and spirits division.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
