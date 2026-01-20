Oddo BHF Raises Price Target on Amundi Shares

Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Amundi shares, with a price target raised from 77 to 80 euros.

The analyst believes that the group's operational momentum should remain solid in Q4 2025, with assets under management expected to rise by 2.3% over the quarter and by 5.8% year-on-year, reaching 2,369 billion euros, in line with consensus, driven by net inflows of 24 billion euros.



According to Oddo BHF, the year-on-year comparison of results remains penalized by the disposal of Amundi US, but organic growth remains visible, with adjusted revenues up 2.2% and an improved cost-to-income ratio at 50.6%.



The note indicates that the price target increase is due to a valuation horizon now set at the end of 2026 and to adjustments in assumptions reflecting the non-renewal of the partnership with UniCredit.



Oddo BHF notes that the current valuation of the stock remains "low," particularly in light of the upcoming IPO of the joint venture in India and a forecast adjusted earnings per share of 7.4 euros in 2028.