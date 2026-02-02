Oddo BHF Raises Price Target on BNP Paribas

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on BNP Paribas, raising its price target from 88 to 101 euros, extending the horizon to the end of 2026 and factoring in the decline in the equity market risk premium.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/02/2026 at 08:54 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm is forecasting a gradual improvement in RoTE to levels close to those targeted by the group (RoTE expected at 11.4% in 2025, 12.4% in 2026 including the capital gain from AG Insurance, 12.6% in 2027, and 13.0% in 2028).



"The group is expected to announce divestments of non-strategic activities this year, which will strengthen its CET1 ratio that should reach 13% by the end of 2027, which should support a rerating of the stock," the analyst adds.



Oddo BHF also believes that the risk related to the Sudan litigation (appeal decision expected in the second half of 2026) appears to be "more than priced in, with the stock still trading at very low multiples (2027 PE of 7 times)."