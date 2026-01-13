Oddo BHF Raises Price Target on Capgemini

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Capgemini, raising its price target from ©169 to ©180, following an update of its forecasts and valuation methods for the IT services group.

01/13/2026

The research firm believes that the company's initial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 appears overly cautious, and states that, "even while remaining cautious," it sees organic sales growth of 3.1% for this period.



"The stock rebounded in December, as did many in the sector, thanks to improved market sentiment regarding growth prospects for the IT Services market at the end of 2025 and for 2026," the analyst notes.



According to Oddo BHF, the valuation discount compared to its global peers remains significant, "even though, with 3% organic growth, Capgemini no longer lags behind its peers in terms of growth."