Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its 'neutral' rating on Derichebourg, raising its price target from 5 to 6 euros following discussions with management, who reportedly expressed "confidence in reaching the upper end of the EBITDA range."

"The group's valuation remains moderate, based on 4.8 times EBITDA and 10.8 times 2026 EBIT, averaging about 5% below historical valuation ratios," the analyst acknowledged, while also pointing out limited visibility for the 2026 fiscal year.

The research firm highlights that the sector environment "remains under pressure, both in terms of volumes and prices," with downward trends intensifying during the second half of the year.

"Activity among steelmakers remains sluggish, and the automotive and construction sectors--which together account for around 60% of scrap metal activity--show no signs of recovery," the report continues.

