Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on Lisi, a stock featured in its 'Midcap Selection', with an increased price target from 57 to 62 euros. This adjustment follows a roadshow held with the industrial group's management (CFO).

"We mainly note the continuation of strong growth momentum with a real leverage on margins," the analyst points out, highlighting excellent visibility for the aerospace sector and solid resilience in automotive.

For the current fiscal year, the research firm forecasts an operating margin of 11.4% (revised upward from the previous 11%), rising to 12% in 2026, with a long-term objective of reaching 14-15%.

"Based on our new estimates, the valuation stands at 7.3 times EBITDA and 11.7 times EBIT for 2026, reflecting a 40% discount compared to its peers," the analyst responsible for the report adds.

