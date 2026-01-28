Oddo BHF Raises Price Target on Société Générale Ahead of Earnings

Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Société Générale, raising its price target from 63 to 78 euros, "to notably reflect the move to an OC by end-2026 and a lower cost of capital applied to the stock."

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/28/2026

With the bank set to report its results on February 6, the research firm forecasts revenues of 6,531 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2025 (-1.4% reported), impacted by various disposals carried out and a high comparison base in CIB.



In terms of profitability, Oddo BHF predicts operating profit of 1,802 million euros (+6.7%) and net profit of 1,116 million euros (+7.2%) for the past quarter, a forecast that corresponds to a full-year 2025 RoTE of 9.6%.



As Société Générale is expected to update its 2026 financial targets, the research firm believes it should be able to achieve a RoTE of 10.1% this year (compared to an initial strategic plan target of 9-10% in 2026).