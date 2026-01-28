With the bank set to report its results on February 6, the research firm forecasts revenues of 6,531 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2025 (-1.4% reported), impacted by various disposals carried out and a high comparison base in CIB.

In terms of profitability, Oddo BHF predicts operating profit of 1,802 million euros (+6.7%) and net profit of 1,116 million euros (+7.2%) for the past quarter, a forecast that corresponds to a full-year 2025 RoTE of 9.6%.

As Société Générale is expected to update its 2026 financial targets, the research firm believes it should be able to achieve a RoTE of 10.1% this year (compared to an initial strategic plan target of 9-10% in 2026).