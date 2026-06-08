Oddo BHF raises price target on Soitec, shares edge higher
Soitec shares rose 1.4% to nearly 149 EUR, supported by Oddo BHF which, while maintaining its 'neutral' rating, raised its price target from 125 EUR to 150 EUR. The revision follows several discussions with management after the publication of annual results in late May, including a roadshow in New York last Thursday.
The research firm reports that 'highly positive prospects are being highlighted without being quantified' regarding photonics, citing a sharp acceleration in demand, significant available production capacity, and capacity reservations for customers that are expected to be finalized shortly.
Estimating that 'the strong acceleration in photonics demand observed over the last two months should allow Soitec to return to growth as early as this year', Oddo BHF raised its earnings forecasts (up 18% on average for EBITDA over the next two fiscal years).
'Valuation alone explains our neutral recommendation on the stock since late April. One must look ahead to 2030 with a fivefold increase in photonics revenue to justify significant upside at the current share price. This scenario is not impossible, but the slightest disappointment would have heavy consequences', the firm added.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,300 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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