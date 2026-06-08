The research firm reports that 'highly positive prospects are being highlighted without being quantified' regarding photonics, citing a sharp acceleration in demand, significant available production capacity, and capacity reservations for customers that are expected to be finalized shortly.

Estimating that 'the strong acceleration in photonics demand observed over the last two months should allow Soitec to return to growth as early as this year', Oddo BHF raised its earnings forecasts (up 18% on average for EBITDA over the next two fiscal years).

'Valuation alone explains our neutral recommendation on the stock since late April. One must look ahead to 2030 with a fivefold increase in photonics revenue to justify significant upside at the current share price. This scenario is not impossible, but the slightest disappointment would have heavy consequences', the firm added.