Following a meeting with Vicat's management, the research firm reports that after "a transitional but still solid 2025, management is anticipating well-oriented short-term prospects."

Oddo BHF adds that management revisited the main levers for decarbonization, with the group aiming to modernize equipment, increase the use of alternative fuels, and optimize the clinker factor.

"The 8th generation of the Vicat family is preparing to take the reins, particularly Eléonore Sidos Vicat. The new generation will likely bring fresh ideas while maintaining the company's fundamentals and family vision," the firm also notes.