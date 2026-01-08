Following a meeting with Vicat's management, the research firm reports that after "a transitional but still solid 2025, management is anticipating well-oriented short-term prospects."
Oddo BHF adds that management revisited the main levers for decarbonization, with the group aiming to modernize equipment, increase the use of alternative fuels, and optimize the clinker factor.
"The 8th generation of the Vicat family is preparing to take the reins, particularly Eléonore Sidos Vicat. The new generation will likely bring fresh ideas while maintaining the company's fundamentals and family vision," the firm also notes.
Vicat specializes in the production and marketing of cement, ready-to-use concrete granulates. Net sales by family of product break down as follows:
- cement (53.5%): 28 Mt sold in 2024;
- ready-to-use concrete and aggregates (38%): 9.4 million m3 of ready-to-use concrete and 22.9 Mt of aggregates sold.
The remaining net sales (8.5%) are from transporting materials and merchandise to large work sites, prefabricated concrete products, and fabrication of building products (glues, coatings, etc.) and paper.
At the end of 2024, the group owns 275 concrete plants, 67 granulate quarries, 17 cement plants, and 5 crushing centers worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (10.6%), Americas (25.9%), Mediterranean (12.8%), Asia (11.3%) and Africa (9.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.