Oddo BHF Raises Price Target on Wavestone

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Wavestone, raising its price target from 70 to 73 euros following an update of market data and after the company reported third-quarter revenue in line with expectations.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/03/2026 at 04:16 am EST

"This release, which comes with the company's customary degree of caution, is fully in line with the expected trajectory, even though the market reaction could be more mixed in the absence of a 'beat' or any positive surprises," the analyst notes.



This third quarter, at this stage, supports the research team's scenario for the consulting firm's 2025/26 and 2026/27 fiscal years, leading them to believe that "momentum, like in the sector as a whole, should continue to improve and remain positive."



"Despite a strong performance (+29% over one year), the stock still seems to us to offer an attractive risk/reward profile due to its cyclical nature, its positioning with respect to AI, and its moderate valuation," Oddo BHF adds.