Oddo BHF raises Soitec target, maintains neutral rating

While maintaining its 'neutral' stance on Soitec, Oddo BHF has raised its price target from 100 to 125 EUR, mirroring the 25% monthly gain seen in the SOX semiconductor sector index.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/25/2026 at 07:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The brokerage highlights Soitec's impressive stock market performance since the start of the year, driven by robust sector news flow in photonics. The stock has surged 665%, implying an NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 35x according to FactSet (compared to a historical average of 15x).



According to Oddo BHF, the current share price reflects a fivefold increase in Soitec's revenues over a four-year horizon in the promising photonics market, where the company is a key player (500 MEUR in 2030 versus 100 MEUR in 2026, representing a CAGR of over 50%).



'This is a difficult bet to take, and one that has not been supported by management so far (CAGR expectations of +20% to +30%), which explains our decision in late April to downgrade the stock to neutral,' stated the lead analyst.



Oddo BHF expects a net loss for fiscal year 2026



As Soitec is set to announce its FY2026 results on Wednesday evening, Oddo BHF warns that net income is expected to be in the red for the first time in 10 years (-67 MEUR according to its estimates and -72 MEUR for the consensus), factoring in non-recurring items recorded in the first half.



At the operational level, results are expected to decline sharply, primarily due to massive destocking by RF-SOI (mobile division) customers, a sluggish market for Power-SOI (automotive), and factory under-utilization (with priority given to inventory reduction to generate positive FCF).



For the upcoming 2027 fiscal year, Oddo BHF's estimates sit well below consensus. The firm justifies this caution by a new low reached in RF-SOI (amid a declining smartphone market) and a strategy that remains focused on FCF generation.