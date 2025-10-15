Oddo BHF maintains its 'Outperform' recommendation on LVMH shares, while raising its target price for them from €559 to €585. The broker highlights that the group had a better-than-expected Q3, marked by a gradual recovery in organic growth.
According to analysts, revenue growth was +1% in Q3, after -4% in Q2. This improvement was largely thanks to the Fashion and Leather Goods division, which saw a limited decline of -2% compared with -9% previously, and by the strong momentum at Sephora, which continues to post sustained growth.
The broker also notes contrasting signals depending on the geographical area: the US grew by 3%, Asia-Pacific by 2%, while Europe declined by just 2%.
Finally, the report indicates that the tone is becoming "more positive for 2026," supported by the "creative renewal" expected in the Fashion and Leather Goods division. Oddo BHF nevertheless anticipates a slight decline in operating margin in the second half of the year, but is raising its target due to DCF parameters that are considered "more favorable."
Oddo BHF raises TP for LVMH shares
Published on 10/15/2025 at 07:55 am EDT - Modified on 10/15/2025 at 08:09 am EDT
