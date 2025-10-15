Oddo BHF maintains its 'Outperform' recommendation on LVMH shares, while raising its target price for them from €559 to €585. The broker highlights that the group had a better-than-expected Q3, marked by a gradual recovery in organic growth.



According to analysts, revenue growth was +1% in Q3, after -4% in Q2. This improvement was largely thanks to the Fashion and Leather Goods division, which saw a limited decline of -2% compared with -9% previously, and by the strong momentum at Sephora, which continues to post sustained growth.



The broker also notes contrasting signals depending on the geographical area: the US grew by 3%, Asia-Pacific by 2%, while Europe declined by just 2%.



Finally, the report indicates that the tone is becoming "more positive for 2026," supported by the "creative renewal" expected in the Fashion and Leather Goods division. Oddo BHF nevertheless anticipates a slight decline in operating margin in the second half of the year, but is raising its target due to DCF parameters that are considered "more favorable."