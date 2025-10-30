Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Airbus shares, raising its target price for them from €210 to €236 to reflect new market parameters, roll-over effects, and higher EPS estimates (up 2.7%/1.5%/2.4%/5.2%).



The broker considers that the aircraft manufacturer has posted a 'brilliant third quarter', with adjusted EBIT 10.4% above expectations, offering potential for an increase in guidance for 2025.



The stock benefits from a solid growth profile with a 2024-28 CAGR of 24% in EPS, which could be described as conservative given the gradual improvement in the supply chain, according to the analyst.



Oddo BHF also points to cumulative FCF of €28 billion, a significant portion of which it believes will be returned to shareholders, as well as a "still modest" valuation with a 2027 P/E of 21.6x, an EV/EBIT of 15.9x and an FCF yield of 4.6%.