Oddo BHF Raises Target Price for Amundi Following Results

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Amundi, raising its price target from 80 to 84 euros by the end of 2026 (that is, after the detachment of the DPS), to reflect the company's strong operational momentum and the announced share buyback program (SBB).

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/04/2026 at 09:01 am EST

The research firm notes that Amundi reported a 12% increase in adjusted pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter and, after accounting for the higher tax burden, an adjusted net income of 376 million euros, which is 8% above consensus.



Most notably, Amundi announced a 500 million euro share buyback program, exceeding its previous guidance (at least 300 million euros), thereby returning unused excess capital to shareholders at the conclusion of its previous strategic plan.



"We continue to believe that the group's growth potential remains undervalued. The upcoming IPO of its joint venture in India, expected by the end of June, should also highlight the stock's low valuation," the analyst adds.