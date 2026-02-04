Oddo BHF Raises Target Price for Amundi Following Results
Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Amundi, raising its price target from 80 to 84 euros by the end of 2026 (that is, after the detachment of the DPS), to reflect the company's strong operational momentum and the announced share buyback program (SBB).
The research firm notes that Amundi reported a 12% increase in adjusted pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter and, after accounting for the higher tax burden, an adjusted net income of 376 million euros, which is 8% above consensus.
Most notably, Amundi announced a 500 million euro share buyback program, exceeding its previous guidance (at least 300 million euros), thereby returning unused excess capital to shareholders at the conclusion of its previous strategic plan.
"We continue to believe that the group's growth potential remains undervalued. The upcoming IPO of its joint venture in India, expected by the end of June, should also highlight the stock's low valuation," the analyst adds.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2024, Amundi had more than EUR 2,240 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (32.7%), partner networks and third-party distributors (31.5%), and insurers (19.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.