"It's another quarter of strong growth on a like-for-like basis, driven by price effects and solid resilience in poultry volumes," the analyst notes, following the group's third-quarter business update.

The research firm has increased its annual organic sales growth forecast from 5% to 7.4% and its operating income forecast by 4%, banking on stronger organic growth and higher profitability in the poultry segment.

"LDC continues to benefit from strong momentum in poultry consumption. Festive year-end activities appear to have performed well," Oddo BHF continues, adding that the group's financial position remains robust.

While acknowledging that LDC's valuation has risen recently, with the stock trading at a 3% discount to its 10-year P/E, the analyst believes it "remains justified given the reassuring outlook."