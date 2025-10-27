Oddo BHF confirms its 'Outperform' rating on Thales shares, with a target price raised from €290 to €305.
According to Oddo BHF, "defense offers strong visibility," with a solid order book (B/B > 1.3x since 2021) and an increase in capabilities (ammunition, radars), which should support organic growth and an implicit increase in TMVA.
The broker highlights that "space is accelerating again," driven by IRIS² (a contract worth around EUR 200 million) and a gradual improvement in margins in the Space division by 2028.
The note indicates that "Cyber remains the weak spot," with -0.5% expected in Q4 before a gradual recovery (9% in 2026, 12% in 2027), while EPS for 2026/27/28 is slightly raised by 0.1%/0.4%/2.1% for 2026/27/28.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
