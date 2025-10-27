Oddo BHF confirms its 'Outperform' rating on Thales shares, with a target price raised from €290 to €305.



According to Oddo BHF, "defense offers strong visibility," with a solid order book (B/B > 1.3x since 2021) and an increase in capabilities (ammunition, radars), which should support organic growth and an implicit increase in TMVA.



The broker highlights that "space is accelerating again," driven by IRIS² (a contract worth around EUR 200 million) and a gradual improvement in margins in the Space division by 2028.



The note indicates that "Cyber remains the weak spot," with -0.5% expected in Q4 before a gradual recovery (9% in 2026, 12% in 2027), while EPS for 2026/27/28 is slightly raised by 0.1%/0.4%/2.1% for 2026/27/28.