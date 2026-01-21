Oddo BHF Raises Target Price on Alstom After Activity Update

Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Alstom and raises its price target from 26 to 30 euros, following the transport equipment maker's business update for the third quarter of 2025-26.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/21/2026 at 03:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"Orders reached 9.58 billion euros, in line with our expectations (and, in our view, those of investors), representing organic growth of 131% and a book-to-bill ratio of 2, allowing the order book to exceed the 100 billion euro threshold," the firm highlights.



According to the research department, consensus estimates should remain broadly unchanged for 2025-26, with the exception of restructuring charges for Bruges (-2% on its 2025-26 EPS estimates).



It specifies that its new target price reflects the update of its SOTP and normative multiple valuations, and that the stock is trading at a 12-month forward EV/EBIT multiple of around 10 times, representing a discount of about 17% compared to its 10-year average.