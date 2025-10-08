Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based independent luxury car company. The Company has one operating segment, which is the automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities relating to design, development, manufacture and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing and automotive brand activities. It participates in selected collaborations, partnerships and brand extension activities, including Art of Living experiences, luxury brand centers, residences, and transportation. Aston Martin Consulting is a consultancy service based around expertise in engineering and manufacturing. It produces a range of luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. It is developing alternatives to the internal combustion engine that is enabled by an expanding electric vehicle transformation program, including partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Lucid.