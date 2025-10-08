Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral recommendation on the Aston Martin Lagonda stock, reducing its target price for it from 80p to 70p.
The analyst believes that Q3 performance will be weaker than expected due to 'lower demand' in North America and Asia (including China) and a slight delay in deliveries of the 'Valhalla'.
The broker has revised its scenario: 2025 capex reduced from £400m to £375m; 2025e/26e/27e EBITDA -30%/-20%/-20%; 2025e FCF expected at -£430m (vs. -£273m), 'gross liquidity' at the end of 2025 at £200m and leverage ~7x.
The note indicates a 'likely new liquidity requirement' and mentions Yew Tree's recurring support, while highlighting a 'still very high execution risk'.
Oddo BHF reduces TP for Aston Martin Lagonda
Published on 10/08/2025 at 08:57 am EDT
