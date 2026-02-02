Oddo BHF Reiterates Its Outperform Rating on Capgemini
Published on 02/02/2026 at 10:29 am EST
"This decision follows the controversy related to the fact that CGS works with the federal entity ICE (Immigration And Customs Enforcement) and was made because, according to Capgemini, the legal constraints imposed in the United States for contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations, in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," explains Oddo BHF in its daily report.
At the current price, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E of 14 times and offers a yield of nearly 2%.