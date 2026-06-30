Oddo BHF reiterates its rating on Bureau Veritas after the sale of several businesses

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/30/2026 at 06:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF is reiterating its Outperform recommendation on the stock, with a price target of €31, following this morning's announcement of the sale of its Oil & Petrochemicals (O&P) and Coal testing and inspection businesses to Triton Partners, for an enterprise value of €470m.



Oddo BHF says the divested businesses represent about €450m in revenue (about €370m for O&P and about €80m for Coal), or nearly 7% of group revenue in 2025.



Based on the disclosed multiple, the analyst estimates adjusted EBIT of around €42m, implying a 9.5% margin (versus 16% for the group), meaning profitability is roughly 40% lower.



According to the analyst, Bureau Veritas is therefore selling a dilutive, more cyclical business with more limited growth prospects, operating in a tougher competitive environment.



'In this context, a discount of only 10% versus the group's valuation multiple looks particularly attractive,' Oddo BHF said in its note.



The analyst believes the disposal will have a positive impact on organic growth, the adjusted operating margin and return on capital employed, while being broadly neutral for earnings once completed.



Oddo BHF views the announcement as positive. 'The transaction was widely expected and appears to have been delayed by disruptions linked to the situation in Iran. It fits squarely within the group's portfolio rotation strategy and further improves its margin trajectory.'



According to the analyst, the deal clearly strengthens the quality of the group's fundamentals, both strategically and financially.



'We believe that once uncertainties around Government Services are resolved, Bureau Veritas has significant rerating potential, supported by a more attractive growth profile and higher margins,' the analyst added in conclusion.