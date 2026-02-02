Oddo BHF Reiterates Its Rating on Capgemini Following the Sale of Capgemini Government Solutions

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/02/2026 at 04:53 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF has reiterated its Outperform rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of €180 following the announcement of the sale of its American subsidiary, Capgemini Government Solutions. This entity accounts for approximately 0.4% of the Group's revenue in 2025 (less than 2% of its revenue in the United States).



"This decision follows controversy related to CGS's work with the federal entity ICE (Immigration And Customs Enforcement) and was made because, according to Capgemini, the legal constraints imposed in the United States for contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise proper control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations, in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," Oddo BHF explained in its daily report.



Oddo BHF believes this decision appears to be the least unfavorable solution, as Capgemini could not have simply stopped certain problematic contracts managed by this entity without facing the risk of penalties, and a sale will allow Capgemini to realize value from this asset, which has interesting growth potential.



"Thanks to this decision, Capgemini should be able to put an end to this controversy and the market can once again focus on the essentials: improving growth momentum. As a reminder, for Q4 we believe Capgemini should perform better than the guidance given after Q3 and better than consensus expectations (organic growth of around 2%)," the analysis office added.



Oddo BHF anticipates organic growth of 3.1% in the fourth quarter, and recent publications from peers even suggest that its forecasts could be exceeded.