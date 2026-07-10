Oddo BHF Reiterates Its Rating on Kaufman & Broad After First-Half Results

For the first half, Oddo BHF believes Kaufman & Broad reported results broadly in line with expectations.



The analyst points to near-stable revenue, up 0.3% to €500.9m (€495.3m expected), supported by growth in Commercial Property (+44.6% to €123.8m) while Housing fell 9.2%. The operating margin came in at 8%, up 30bp, despite a very slight 10bp decline in the gross margin rate to 20.9%, and second-quarter net income was virtually unchanged at €11.7m versus €11.6m in the second quarter of 2025.



Beyond the change in profitability over the period, Oddo BHF mainly takes away from this release that the slight increase in reservations by volume (+0.5%) is an excellent performance, given the sector is said to have recorded a decline of more than 23% over the period.



The analyst also noted that for fiscal 2026, the group is reaffirming its targets for revenue to come in at a level comparable to fiscal 2025, with a current operating margin expected to be close to 8%.



Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral view on the stock with a price target of €35.



'Ultimately, in a difficult environment, Kaufman & Broad continues to demonstrate a strong ability to hold up reservations, with excellent profitability,' the research desk adds in conclusion.