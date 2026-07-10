For the first half, Oddo BHF believes Kaufman & Broad reported results broadly in line with expectations.
The analyst points to near-stable revenue, up 0.3% to €500.9m (€495.3m expected), supported by growth in Commercial Property (+44.6% to €123.8m) while Housing fell 9.2%. The operating margin came in at 8%, up 30bp, despite a very slight 10bp decline in the gross margin rate to 20.9%, and second-quarter net income was virtually unchanged at €11.7m versus €11.6m in the second quarter of 2025.
Beyond the change in profitability over the period, Oddo BHF mainly takes away from this release that the slight increase in reservations by volume (+0.5%) is an excellent performance, given the sector is said to have recorded a decline of more than 23% over the period.
The analyst also noted that for fiscal 2026, the group is reaffirming its targets for revenue to come in at a level comparable to fiscal 2025, with a current operating margin expected to be close to 8%.
Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral view on the stock with a price target of €35.
'Ultimately, in a difficult environment, Kaufman & Broad continues to demonstrate a strong ability to hold up reservations, with excellent profitability,' the research desk adds in conclusion.
Kaufman & Broad SA is one of the leaders of housing builders in France. Net sales break down by type of assets as follows:
- residences (76.7%): apartments (93.5% of sales; 4,177 units delivered in 2024/25; Kaufman & Broad and Résidences Bernard Teillaud brands) and single-family homes (6.5%; 241 units delivered);
- business real estate (21.9%): primarily offices and business sites;
- student residences (0.8%).
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are for land sale and fees collecting.
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