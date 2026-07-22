Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating on the stock, with a price target of €67, following the release of second-quarter 2026 results.
Kone reported second-quarter 2026 results this morning that were well above expectations on orders, but below on EBIT, according to Oddo BHF.
Orders rose 10.9% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter (Oddo BHF: 5.5%, consensus: 3.7%), driven in particular by >15% growth in modernization and the signing of a few large projects.
Oddo BHF believes this positive surprise is slightly tempered by a modest year-on-year decline in gross margin on orders.
Revenue increased 3.4% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter (consensus: +4.4%), including -0.7% for new equipment, +5.6% for services and +6.7% for modernization.
Adjusted EBIT came in at €370m, in line with consensus expectations according to the analyst (€373m), and the margin rose 40 bps to 12.6% (consensus: 12.6%).
Oddo BHF also notes, however, that EBIT is 7% below expectations, hit by an exceptional charge of €48m related to the TKE acquisition (€24m) and the settlement of a pension plan.
Net income rose 13.3% and operating cash flow reached €436m versus €364m in the second quarter of 2025.
The group confirms its 2026 guidance and expects: i/ revenue growth of 3.6% at constant exchange rates (consensus: +5.2%); ii/ an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12.3% and 13%, an increase of 45 bps if one takes the midpoint of the range. Consensus is looking for a 12.6% margin (+40 bps), the research house notes.
According to Oddo BHF, consensus should revise its estimates down by around 2%, incorporating the exceptional charges associated in particular with the bid for TKE.
'We will be paying close attention this morning to comments on the sustainability of this improved trend in orders, as well as on the slight deterioration in gross margin on orders,' Oddo BHF adds in conclusion.
Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- installation, maintenance and repair services (42.3%);
- sale of equipment (36.4%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators, moving walkways and access control;
- modernization services (21.3%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 10 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Americas (25%), China (19.3%) and Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (15.5%).
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