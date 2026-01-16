Oddo BHF Reiterates Its Recommendation on Louis Hachette Group

The analyst maintains their "outperform" rating on Louis Hachette Group shares, with an unchanged price target of 2.10 EUR.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/16/2026 at 05:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm anticipates solid operational momentum for the fourth quarter, driven in particular by Lagardère Publishing, with expected organic growth of 2%. According to the broker's comments, this trend is supported by "the release of the Astérix album, which is boosting sales in France, Germany, and Portugal," as well as the success of Dan Brown's book, "Le secret des secrets".



However, the report highlights challenges for advertising activities and Prisma Media, where the broker is forecasting a 20% decline in revenues.



Despite the downward revision of the EBITA forecast to 549 million euros to account for a restructuring plan, Oddo BHF believes that free cash flow will remain very robust, supported by "the recent sale of a building for 38 million euros".