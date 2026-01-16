Oddo BHF Reiterates Its Recommendation on Louis Hachette Group
The analyst maintains their "outperform" rating on Louis Hachette Group shares, with an unchanged price target of 2.10 EUR.
Published on 01/16/2026 at 05:02 am EST
However, the report highlights challenges for advertising activities and Prisma Media, where the broker is forecasting a 20% decline in revenues.
Despite the downward revision of the EBITA forecast to 549 million euros to account for a restructuring plan, Oddo BHF believes that free cash flow will remain very robust, supported by "the recent sale of a building for 38 million euros".