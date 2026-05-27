Oddo BHF remains bullish on Crédit Agricole following LCL strategic update

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Crédit Agricole with a price target of 21 EUR, following the detailed presentation of the strategy and financial trajectory of LCL. As an autonomous French retail banking unit within the group, LCL generates approximately 14% of Crédit Agricole SA's revenue.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 04:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While LCL's primary 2028 financial targets had already been disclosed by Crédit Agricole SA during its strategic plan presentation last November, the research firm considers the financial objectives presented yesterday to be realistic.



As a reminder, LCL forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 5% between 2025 and 2028, with a cost-to-income ratio expected to exceed 60% in 2028 excluding transformation costs, compared to 64% in 2025. Furthermore, RONE (return on normalized equity) is projected to improve from 9.6% in 2025 to over 13% by 2028.



'Crédit Agricole shares remain significantly undervalued relative to the group's profitability and growth prospects', Oddo BHF noted more broadly. The firm continues to believe that 'consensus remains too cautious regarding 2027-2028 earnings forecasts, which should support a re-rating of the stock over the medium term'.