Oddo BHF remains bullish on Crédit Agricole following LCL strategic update
Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Crédit Agricole with a price target of 21 EUR, following the detailed presentation of the strategy and financial trajectory of LCL. As an autonomous French retail banking unit within the group, LCL generates approximately 14% of Crédit Agricole SA's revenue.
While LCL's primary 2028 financial targets had already been disclosed by Crédit Agricole SA during its strategic plan presentation last November, the research firm considers the financial objectives presented yesterday to be realistic.
As a reminder, LCL forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 5% between 2025 and 2028, with a cost-to-income ratio expected to exceed 60% in 2028 excluding transformation costs, compared to 64% in 2025. Furthermore, RONE (return on normalized equity) is projected to improve from 9.6% in 2025 to over 13% by 2028.
'Crédit Agricole shares remain significantly undervalued relative to the group's profitability and growth prospects', Oddo BHF noted more broadly. The firm continues to believe that 'consensus remains too cautious regarding 2027-2028 earnings forecasts, which should support a re-rating of the stock over the medium term'.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%);
- retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).
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