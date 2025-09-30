Oddo BHF maintains its "Neutral" recommendation on Kering while revising its target price upward from €190 to €265 (cp: €273). The broker maintains its rating, but the analyst has adjusted his scenario to reflect a gradual improvement in the outlook.



The analyst believes that the trend for the third quarter no longer appears as unfavorable as before. Sales are expected to decline by around 8% (including 10% for retail), a change that "could slightly exceed the simple base effect." The broker sees this slowdown in the decline as an encouraging sign.



The broker also highlights the "energetic" management team led by Luca de Méo, with a recovery plan and efficiency measures that should produce tangible results over 2026-2028.



Finally, the note specifies that the revision of certain valuation assumptions leads to a mechanical increase in the target price to €265, a level considered "slightly below recent prices," which justifies maintaining a "Neutral" rating.




















