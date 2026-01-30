Oddo BHF Remains Positive on AXA, Raises Target Price
The analyst reiterates his "outperform" recommendation on AXA shares, with a slightly increased price target from 44 to 45 euros, notably to reflect the switch to a year-end 2026 target for the insurance company's stock.
Published on 01/30/2026 at 06:04 am EST - Modified on 01/30/2026 at 06:39 am EST
With AXA set to release its 2025 results on February 26, the research firm forecasts revenues of 116.3 billion euros (+5.4% reported, +6.3% on a comparable basis), as well as RO per share of 3.84 EUR, in line with consensus and up 7%.
Oddo BHF also anticipates an attractive capital return to shareholders, expecting a dividend per share of 2.29 EUR (+6.5%), slightly below consensus (2.31 EUR), and a share buyback of 1.3 billion EUR for 2025.