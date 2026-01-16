Oddo BHF Remains Positive on Danone for Its Resilience

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Danone with an unchanged price target of 84 euros, continuing to believe that "the resilience of profitable growth is not yet fully valued," with a 2026 PE ratio below 19 times.

Following a company contact, the research firm anticipates a fourth quarter that will be less robust than initially expected, but which should still allow Danone to deliver its ninth consecutive quarter of organic growth above 4%, with a positive volume/mix effect.



"Furthermore, growth should be fairly broad-based across country business units, supporting the perception of improved operational control, even if there are still areas that need improvement such as Creamers and Plant Based USA," the analyst adds.



According to Oddo BHF, the continuation of this resilience quarter after quarter should support the rerating trajectory that has been underway for the past three years. However, it is lowering its EPS forecasts for 2025 and 2026 by -2% and -3%, respectively, due to currency effects and refinancing.