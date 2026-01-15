The research firm has slightly adjusted its margin estimates for 2025 and now expects EBITDA of 14.3 million euros (a margin of 13.6%, compared to 13.4% previously), as well as current EBIT of 5.4 million euros (a margin of 5.1% versus 4.7% previously).

While it describes 2025 as a "transition year" for the telecommunications solutions company, Oddo BHF believes that Ekinops "appears to be nearing a low point, with a visible sequential recovery expected towards the end of the year."

"The gradual restart of the transport and access segments from 2026, the ramp-up of high-recurring software and services, and the execution of the Bridge plan are the main drivers for a rerating," the analyst adds.