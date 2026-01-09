"The pace of adoption of smart glasses could still deliver positive surprises, even taking into account the arrival in 2026 of a new competitor (the Google/Samsung/Warby Parker alliance)," the analyst believes.

Beyond the short term, Oddo BHF thinks the Franco-Italian optics group has other promising levers to boost its growth (myopia management, medtech eyewear platform of which Nuance is only the first iteration).

The research firm estimates that EssilorLuxottica is capable of achieving average annual organic growth of around 7% over the next 10 years, and that the stock continues to offer double-digit upside potential over a 12-month horizon.