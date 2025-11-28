Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating and target price of 121 euros for Laurent-Perrier, following the champagne group's release of half-year results that were broadly in line with the research firm's expectations, featuring stronger organic growth.

"Volumes continue to recover, rising by 2.6%, which is better than anticipated (+0.7%) and outperforming the market. The evolution of the price mix is also positive (+1.6% versus 0.8% expected), reflecting the group's ongoing value-driven strategy," the analyst highlights.

Although both recurring operating income and net income, group share, came in slightly below Oddo BHF's forecasts, the firm notes that Laurent-Perrier "appears to have maintained good control over its structural costs, thereby preserving an operating margin above 25%."