Oddo BHF Remains Positive on Trigano After Quarterly Revenue Report

Oddo BHF reaffirms its "outperform" rating on Trigano, with a price target currently maintained at 181 euros, though "this is expected to be adjusted following discussions with management later this week."

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/06/2026 at 08:27 am EST

The motorhome manufacturer reported an 8.3% increase in revenue to €833.4 million in the first quarter, which is close to Oddo BHF's expectations, and indicated that ramped-up production will continue into the second and third quarters.



"After a disrupted 2025 marked by destocking effects, 2026 should see a return to relatively robust business growth, with improved profitability as a result," the analyst noted.



The analyst also added that "network inventories are healthy" and that "the valuation remains relatively modest, with an EV/EBIT 2026 of 7.3 times, representing a discount of around 15% compared to the historical average (8.5 times)."