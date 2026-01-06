Oddo BHF Remains Positive on Trigano After Quarterly Revenue Report
Oddo BHF reaffirms its "outperform" rating on Trigano, with a price target currently maintained at 181 euros, though "this is expected to be adjusted following discussions with management later this week."
The motorhome manufacturer reported an 8.3% increase in revenue to €833.4 million in the first quarter, which is close to Oddo BHF's expectations, and indicated that ramped-up production will continue into the second and third quarters.
"After a disrupted 2025 marked by destocking effects, 2026 should see a return to relatively robust business growth, with improved profitability as a result," the analyst noted.
The analyst also added that "network inventories are healthy" and that "the valuation remains relatively modest, with an EV/EBIT 2026 of 7.3 times, representing a discount of around 15% compared to the historical average (8.5 times)."
Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- leisure vehicles (95.3%): motor-homes (83.6% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 55,400 vehicles sold in 2023/24; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), caravans (4.7%; 10,200 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair), mobile-homes (2.7%; 4,000 units; Résidences Trigano) and other (1.9%). The group also offers vehicle equipment (7.1%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services;
- leisure equipment (4.7%): primarily trailers (119,300 trailers sold in 2023/24; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32%), Germany (22.8%), the United Kingdom (13.2%), Italy (6.5%), Spain (5%), Belgium (4.6%), Nordic countries (4.1%), the Netherlands (3.1%) and other (8.7%).
