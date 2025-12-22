Oddo BHF Resumes Coverage of Eutelsat Following Recapitalization

Oddo BHF has resumed its coverage of Eutelsat with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 1.7 euros, down from the previous 2.6 euros, following the satellite operator's 1.5 billion euro recapitalization.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 04:32 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"This operation was vital to finance future constellations (around 4 billion euros by 2030), albeit at the cost of significant dilution in the number of shares," the analyst acknowledges, while nevertheless welcoming the strengthened balance sheet structure.



Oddo BHF maintains a "neutral" stance, pending sufficient growth in the low Earth orbit ("LEO") order book to finally offset the decline in the traditional ("GEO") business, given the substantial investments planned for 2025-2030.



The research firm has adjusted its price target for Eutelsat to 1.7 euros, following a 148% increase in the number of shares, based on a 2026 EBITDA multiple of 4.8 times (similar to SES) and the value of infrastructure assets.