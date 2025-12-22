"This operation was vital to finance future constellations (around 4 billion euros by 2030), albeit at the cost of significant dilution in the number of shares," the analyst acknowledges, while nevertheless welcoming the strengthened balance sheet structure.

Oddo BHF maintains a "neutral" stance, pending sufficient growth in the low Earth orbit ("LEO") order book to finally offset the decline in the traditional ("GEO") business, given the substantial investments planned for 2025-2030.

The research firm has adjusted its price target for Eutelsat to 1.7 euros, following a 148% increase in the number of shares, based on a 2026 EBITDA multiple of 4.8 times (similar to SES) and the value of infrastructure assets.