Oddo BHF sees an Edenred buyout as a credible scenario, the stock surges +18%

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/18/2026 at 05:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BC Partners is said to be in talks to acquire Edenred, La Lettre reported this morning.



Oddo BHF says BC Partners would be looking to team up with another private equity fund; four other private equity firms are said to have been approached, including CVC, PSP, Apollo and CD&R.



At this stage, no offer has been prepared or submitted, the research desk notes.



Oddo BHF views a potential private equity-backed buyout as a credible scenario given Edenred's currently low valuation, both in absolute terms and relative to historical levels.



According to the analyst, the stock is trading at 10.4x 2026 P/E and 9.3x 2027 P/E, implying a discount of around 60% versus its historical average.



Oddo BHF also highlights Edenred's attractive profile for private equity, supported by strong free cash flow generation, a relatively low leverage ratio (around 1x net debt/EBITDA) and significant growth prospects.



Given Edenred's current share price, Oddo BHF expects any potential private equity offer to include a meaningful premium.



According to the press report, BC Partners is considering an acquisition price for Edenred of €27/€28, suggesting a 31/35% premium to the spot price and implied multiples of 12/12.5x 2027e P/E, based on the research desk's estimates.



Oddo BHF believes a key issue to watch in the coming weeks is French regulation of meal vouchers, which is expected to be debated in Parliament in September.



"We cannot rule out that the debate over a potential cap on merchant commissions could be revived during this parliamentary review," Oddo BHF says.



"Our positive view on the fundamentals is underpinned by: 1/ solid growth prospects (an 8% EBITDA CAGR for 2026-2028, including Italy and Brazil); 2/ robust free cash flow generation, estimated at more than €800m per year from 2027," the analyst adds in conclusion.