Oddo BHF Sees 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' for LVMH
Oddo BHF reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on LVMH on Wednesday, maintaining a price target of €583. The firm noted it perceives 'a little more light at the end of the tunnel' for the world's leading luxury goods group, despite a sector environment that remains challenging.
In a research note, the analyst emphasizes that the economic climate remains complicated for the 'soft luxury' segment, a finding that has led to a slight downward revision of forecasts for the flagship Fashion and Leather Goods division.
For the group as a whole, Oddo now expects organic growth of 2% in the second quarter, compared to the 3.5% previously anticipated. The operating margin (Ebit) forecast for the first half remains unchanged at 21.7%.
For the full year 2026, revenue growth is now expected at 3%, down from 3.7% previously, while the forecast for 2027 has been adjusted to 5.5% from 6%.
Short-term headwinds persist, but gradual recovery in sight
The brokerage points out that these new estimates are now closely aligned with analyst consensus levels.
Despite these short-term technical adjustments linked to cyclical pressures, the firm maintains its confidence in the luxury giant's resilience. It believes LVMH remains capable of returning to more robust growth quarter after quarter.
Oddo specifically anticipates an improvement in Dior's performance starting in the second quarter, as well as a gradual recovery trajectory for the entire key Fashion and Leather Goods division.
LVMH is scheduled to report its first-half results in mid-July.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
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