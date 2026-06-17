Oddo BHF Sees 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' for LVMH

Oddo BHF reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on LVMH on Wednesday, maintaining a price target of €583. The firm noted it perceives 'a little more light at the end of the tunnel' for the world's leading luxury goods group, despite a sector environment that remains challenging.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/17/2026 at 09:30 am EDT - Modified on 06/17/2026 at 09:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the analyst emphasizes that the economic climate remains complicated for the 'soft luxury' segment, a finding that has led to a slight downward revision of forecasts for the flagship Fashion and Leather Goods division.



For the group as a whole, Oddo now expects organic growth of 2% in the second quarter, compared to the 3.5% previously anticipated. The operating margin (Ebit) forecast for the first half remains unchanged at 21.7%.



For the full year 2026, revenue growth is now expected at 3%, down from 3.7% previously, while the forecast for 2027 has been adjusted to 5.5% from 6%.



Short-term headwinds persist, but gradual recovery in sight



The brokerage points out that these new estimates are now closely aligned with analyst consensus levels.



Despite these short-term technical adjustments linked to cyclical pressures, the firm maintains its confidence in the luxury giant's resilience. It believes LVMH remains capable of returning to more robust growth quarter after quarter.



Oddo specifically anticipates an improvement in Dior's performance starting in the second quarter, as well as a gradual recovery trajectory for the entire key Fashion and Leather Goods division.



LVMH is scheduled to report its first-half results in mid-July.