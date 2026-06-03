Oddo BHF sees upside potential for Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix shares are trading lower (-0.58% at 31.08 euros) despite Oddo BHF raising its price target from 31 to 40 euros while maintaining an Outperform rating.
Published on 06/03/2026 at 04:17 am EDT
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According to Oddo BHF, these factors justify the higher price target, particularly due to extended financial visibility that should allow Nanobiotix to reach its key short- and medium-term catalysts.
Analysts believe the stock should benefit from a dense newsflow over the coming months, including results from the Phase 3 Nanoray-312 trial in head and neck cancer in the first half of 2027, and updated one-year follow-up data from the Phase 1 trial in locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer in 2026. Further milestones include new expansion data from the Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study and final results in PD-1 resistant melanoma (2026).
Oddo BHF adds that the Curadigm nanoprimer platform represents an additional development axis; while still in the very early stages, it could eventually broaden the scope of the technology's applications.