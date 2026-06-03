Oddo BHF sees upside potential for Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix shares are trading lower (-0.58% at 31.08 euros) despite Oddo BHF raising its price target from 31 to 40 euros while maintaining an Outperform rating.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 04:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Yesterday evening, the biotech company reported a cash position of 42.1 million euros as of March 31, 2026, excluding the 86 million euro capital increase completed last May. Including these proceeds, the group's funding is expected to cover operations through 2029.



According to Oddo BHF, these factors justify the higher price target, particularly due to extended financial visibility that should allow Nanobiotix to reach its key short- and medium-term catalysts.



Analysts believe the stock should benefit from a dense newsflow over the coming months, including results from the Phase 3 Nanoray-312 trial in head and neck cancer in the first half of 2027, and updated one-year follow-up data from the Phase 1 trial in locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer in 2026. Further milestones include new expansion data from the Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study and final results in PD-1 resistant melanoma (2026).



Oddo BHF adds that the Curadigm nanoprimer platform represents an additional development axis; while still in the very early stages, it could eventually broaden the scope of the technology's applications.